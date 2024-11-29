St. Louis CITY SC Signs German Center Back Timo Baumgartl

November 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release









St. Louis CITY SCcenter back Timo Baumgartl

(St. Louis City SC) St. Louis CITY SCcenter back Timo Baumgartl(St. Louis City SC)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC adds to the backline with the signing of German center back Timo Baumgartl, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Baumgartl is signed through 2026 with a club option in '27 and will hold an international roster spot.

"Timo and his vast European experience will be a key piece to our team next year," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "Not only does Timo bring on-field experience, but he also has the leadership character trait that will be an asset to the locker room."

Baumgartl, 28, amassed a combine 140 matches at the top leagues in Germany and Netherlands. For country, he accrued 30 matches for the German Youth National teams. Baumgartl and current CITY SC players Marcel Hartel, Jannes Horn, Eduard Löwen and Cedric Teuchert were all teammates on the German Under-21 Youth National Team

Baumgartl rose through the VfB Stuttgart pipeline, beginning at 15 years old for the U-17 squad. He tallied 217 matches for Stuttgart and was highlighted with a 2016-17 2. Bundesliga Championship title where he started and played all 90 minutes in 29 matches.

Following a seven-year stint in the Stuttgart organization, Baumgartl moved to PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands' second biggest club team in the top division. At PSV, one of his top accomplishments was that he anchored the backline to four clean sheets during the 2019 UEFA Europa League Qualifiers to advance to the Europa League group stage.

After two seasons at PSV, Baumgartl returned to Germany where he played two seasons at Union Berlin and most recently played at FC Schalke 04 during the 2023-24 2. Bundesliga campaign.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC signs Timo Baumgartl through 2026 with a club option in '27 and he will hold an international roster spot on Friday, November 29.

TIMO BAUMGARTL

Position: Center Back

Birthplace: Böblingen, Germany

Country: Germany

Birthdate: March 4, 1996

Age: 28

Height: 6'3''

Previous Club: FC Schalke 04

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.