Sounders FC Invites Fans to Join Saturday's Western Conference Final Watch Party at Victory Hall

November 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - After a thrilling 2-1 extra-time victory over LAFC last weekend, Sounders FC now prepares to return to Southern California to take on the LA Galaxy in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 30.

With the chance to host the MLS Cup Final in front of a home crowd on the line, the Rave Green invite fans of all ages to Victory Hall at The Boxyard in SoDo for the club's official Western Conference Final Watch Party.

Saturday's event provides attendees with the opportunity to experience the unrivaled energy of the playoffs, coming together with others in the Sounders community to celebrate and cheer the team to victory.

Admission is free and provided on a first-come, first-served basis with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. PT and admission granted until Victory Hall reaches capacity. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the wide variety of entertainment and activities to take advantage of, including but not limited to:

- Live pre, half and post-game insight from Sounders FC broadcasters

- Exclusive Sounders giveaways and prizes

- Performances by SoundWave, the percussion and brass ensemble of Sounders FC

- Appearances by Sammy the Sounder

- Sounders alumni onsite for autographs and interaction

- Relentless-themed commemorative photobooth

- Event emceed by Ken Carson

RAVE Foundation, the official charitable arm of Sounders FC, will also be onsite to greet fans and invite them to support the 26 MORE Fields by 2026 initiative. After reaching its goal of building 26 Fields by 2026 two years early, RAVE has doubled its commitment and will be striving to bring 26 MORE Fields to underserved communities throughout Washington. Fans attending the event can support RAVE by purchasing limited edition, autographed Stefan Frei "74" prints complete with framing certificate, or simply donate to RAVE to receive a 26 MORE Fields scarf and other thank-you gifts at the event.

