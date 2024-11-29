Toronto FC Announces Resignation of Head Coach John Herdman

November 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that John Herdman has resigned his position as Head Coach of the club, effective today.

"Personally, I have made the difficult decision that it's the right time for me to step away from the club, as the organization defines its vision for the future," said Herdman. "It has been an honour to wear the Toronto FC crest and contribute to the growth of the club. Working with this dedicated group of players and staff has been a true privilege. I want to thank Keith Pelley and MLSE ownership for the opportunity, and I also want to thank the incredible fans for the support they've shown me both on and off the pitch. I wish the organization success going forward, and I look forward to the next chapter in my career."

"On behalf of the entire organization, I thank John for his commitment to Toronto FC and for the important strides for the club during his time as Head Coach," said MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley. "John's passion for the game and dedication is evident to all those he has worked with and we wish him and his family the very best. The organization will begin the search for Toronto FC's next Head Coach immediately."

Herdman was named Head Coach of Toronto FC in August 2023. During his tenure, he guided the Reds to the League's Cup group stage and the Canadian Championship final.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.