The Dollar Loan Center to Host First-Ever Summer Bash & School Supply Drive on Thursday, August 4

HENDERSON - The Dollar Loan Center announced today that the venue will host its first-ever Summer Bash and School Supply Drive on Thursday, August 4. The community is invited to the Tiltyard, TDLC's outdoor plaza area, for a day of family-friendly fun that will include water slides, yard games, a dunk tank, a live DJ, food trucks, and more. Food and beverage options will also be available for purchase. Admission to the Summer Bash is free.

All attendees are encouraged to bring school supplies or a cash donation, which will be distributed to local Henderson schools in need of supplies for the upcoming academic year. The full list of requested supplies is below.

In addition, the community can expect appearances from select Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights, and Vegas Knight Hawks personnel. Player appearances are subject to change.

TDLC SUMMER BASH & SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

WHERE: TDLC, 200 S Green Valley Parkway

WHEN: Thursday, August 4

SUMMER BASH EVENT (Tiltyard): 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

WALK-UP DONATION COLLECTION (Tiltyard Lobby): 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

DRIVE-UP DONATION COLLECTION (South Entrance): 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

SUPPLIES NEEDED INCLUDE: Dry erase markers, sticky notes, colored card stock, colored paper, pencils, binder clips, markers, crayons, colored pencils, glue sticks, glue, rulers, sanitizer wipes, scissors, poster board, magnets, clipboards, Ziplock bags, Kleenex, paper towels, backpacks, lunch boxes and bags, folders, notebooks, erasers, pencil boxes, manual pencil sharpeners, index cards, highlighters, rulers, pens, loose leaf paper, three-ring binders, binder dividers, weekly planners, protractors, sharpies, and combination locks.

ABOUT THE DOLLAR LOAN CENTER

The Dollar Loan Center is a brand new 6,000-seat multi-purpose venue in Henderson, Nevada. A Vegas Golden Knights and City of Henderson project, The Dollar Loan Center is home to the American Hockey League's (AHL) Henderson Silver Knights and the Indoor Football League's (IFL) Vegas Knight Hawks, plus additional sporting events, music concerts, family shows and community programming. The Dollar Loan Center is operated by the Foley Entertainment Group and features the permanent home of the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame display, Craggy Range Sports Bar & Grill and the Saddlery team store.

