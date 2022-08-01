Admirals Sign Schaller to AHL Contract

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed center Tim Schaller to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

The former Bakersfield center joins the Admirals after spending the 2021-22 season with the Condors. In his ninth professional campaign, Schaller led the team in games played with 67, while tallying 25 points on 10 goals and 15 assists in addition to a +11 rating. Previously to joining Bakersfield, Schaller spent the shortened 2020-21 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins where he was named assistant captain and played in each of the 32 games. He has 278 career AHL games to his credit, posting 131 points (59g-72a) with four teams.

Undrafted, Schaller began his pro career with the Rochester Americans, where he was named assistant captain in just his second year with the team. On Nov. 29, 2014, Schaller made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabers. After three seasons in the Sabers organization, Schaller would then go on to play for three other NHL teams, including the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and Los Angeles Kings. In total, Schaller put up 57 points (29g-28a) in 276 games throughout six seasons in the NHL from 2014-2020.

Prior to playing professionally, Schaller spent four seasons at Providence College, where he was named captain in both the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. Additionally, Schaller led the team in goals during the 2011-12 season, scoring 14 in just 26 contests.

Schaller and the Admirals will kick off their 2022-23 season on the road in Chicago on October 15th before beginning the home portion of their schedule one week later on October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose.

