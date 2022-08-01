Penguins, Toyota Sportsplex to Host ASHA Kickoff

August 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Toyota SportsPlex are teaming up to welcome the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA) for the Mid-Atlantic Season Kick-Off on Saturday, August 20.

AMERICAN SPECIAL HOCKEY ASSOCIATION

The ASHA is a non-profit organization, dedicated to serving those with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities through the game of hockey. The organization provides an environment of learning, mutual respect and a sense of community to thousands of athletes and families across North America.

The day will include a series of friendly games between athletes affiliated with teams throughout the Mid-Atlantic region at the A,B and C levels. The first game will get underway at 9am, with events running through 3pm.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins head coach J.D. Forrest will be on hand for a special Coach's Q&A with the athletes in the afternoon.

Community members are encouraged to come out and support the participants, while learning more about the ASHA and how they can get involved.

For more information, contact Michael Curran at 570-970-3608 or via email at mcurran@wbspenguins.com

Season-ticket packages for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2022-23 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.