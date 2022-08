Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Preseason Schedule

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today the preseason schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Silver Knights will take on the Tucson Roadrunners in a two-game set. On Friday, Oct. 7 Henderson will face off against the Roadrunners in Tucson at 7 p.m. PT. Both teams will then head to the Silver State for a match up on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. PT.

The Silver Knights full 2022-23 schedule can be found below.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2022-23 SCHEDULE

*All dates subject to change. All times local.

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 7 @ TUC at 7:00 p.m. *Preseason

Sunday, Oct. 9 vs. TUC at 3:00 p.m. *Preseason

Friday, Oct. 14 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m. *Home Opener

Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. TUC at 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 @ ONT at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 @ SJ at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 @ SJ at 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 vs. COL at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Friday, Nov. 4 @ BAK at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 vs. SD at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15 @ TUC at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16 @ TUC 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. ONT at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20 @ ONT at 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22 @ BAK at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25 vs. SJ at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. SD at 5:00 p.m.

DECEMBER

Friday, Dec. 2 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 @ ONT at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9 @ COL at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10 @ COL at 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 vs. SJ at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16 vs. ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. ABB at 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 @ CV at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 @ SD at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30 vs. SD at 7:00 p.m.

JANUARY

Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. SD at 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 @ SJ at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13 vs. CGY at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. CGY at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 @ COL at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 @ COL at 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 vs. SJ at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27 vs. SJ at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. CGY at 7:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Friday, Feb. 3 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 @ TUC at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 @ TUC at 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 @ CGY at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 @ CGY at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26 vs. CGY at 2:00 p.m.

MARCH

Wednesday, Mar. 1 @ SD at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 2 vs. ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 4 vs. ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 8 @ CV at 7 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 10 @ SD at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 11 @ SD at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 15 @ SJ at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Mar. 17 @ BAK at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday Mar. 18 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 24 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 25 @ CV at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 29 @ CGY at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 31 @ CGY at 1:00 p.m.

APRIL

Wednesday, Apr. 5 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 7 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 9 @ CV at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 12 @ BAK at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 14 @ ONT at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m.

