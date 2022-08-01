Roadrunners Announce Preseason Schedule

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will meet the Henderson Silver Knights in a pair of preseason games starting Friday, October 7 at 7 p.m. in Tucson Arena.

Preseason Schedule

Friday, October 7: Henderson at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 9: Tucson at Henderson, 3 p.m.

The two teams will then revert to Henderson for a Sunday, October 9 matinee at Dollar Loan Center at 3 p.m.

The preseason contests will prelude eight regular season games between the Roadrunners and Henderson; including the season openers for both teams the following weekend on Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 15 at 3 p.m. with both games being played at the home of the Silver Knights.

Tickets for the preseason contest at Tucson Arena will go on sale later this month at TucsonRoadrunners.com and the Tucson Arena Box Office.

The games in Henderson will be the Roadrunners first-ever visits to Dollar Loan Center as they were the last team to play the Silver Knights at Orleans Arena March 25 and 26, 2022; in which both games were won by Tucson.

The Roadrunners home opening weekend at Tucson Arena will be Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 at 4 p.m. against Bakersfield. The complete schedule can be found at HERE.

