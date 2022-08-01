Texas Stars Sign Forward Jordan Kawaguchi to One-Year Contract

August 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Jordan Kawaguchi

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars forward Jordan Kawaguchi(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Monday the club signed forward Jordan Kawaguchi to a one-year AHL contract through the 2022-23 season.

Kawaguchi, 25, totaled 23 points (6-17#) in 49 games as a rookie for Texas in 2021-22. He finished the season with two goals and two assists in the Stars' final four games, including the game-winning goal April 20 at Milwaukee, and appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games. Kawaguchi turned pro in 2020-21 after his senior season at the University of North Dakota, scoring a goal and adding an assist in three games for Texas, before an injury cut his season short.

The Abbotsford, B.C. native captained UND as a senior in 2020-21 and helped the Fighting Hawks to back-to-back NCHC Conference regular season titles, the 2021 NCHC Tournament Championship, and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Kawaguchi was a 2020 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and had 126 points (40-86-126) during his college career, before signing an entry-level contract with Dallas as an undrafted free agent March 31, 2021.

