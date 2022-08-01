Comets Sign Corson for Upcoming Season

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has signed forward, Noah Corson, to a two-way AHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Corson, 24, hails from Sherbrooke, Quebec. Last season, he played for both the Chicago Wolves and Norfolk Admirals (ECHL). With the Admirals, he ranked second on the team in scoring with 55 points while scoring 24 goals and 31 assists. He also led the team in penalty minutes with 162. Corson played in his first AHL games with the Wolves without registering a point in either game. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound forward is the son of longtime NHL player and former NHL All-Star, Shayne Corson.

