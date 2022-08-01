Iowa Wild Signs Defenseman Matt Murphy to One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the signing of defenseman Matt Murphy to a one-year, two-way American Hockey League Contract.

Murphy, 27 (5/1/95), played 21 games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets during the 2021-22 season and produced five goals, nine assists for 14 points. The Fredericton, N.B native also skated in 24 AHL games in 2021-22 between the Belleville Senators, Providence Bruins and Abbotsford Canucks. With Abbotsford, Murphy tallied eight assists in 16 games. During Murphy's rookie professional season in 2020-21, he and the Komets won the Kelly Cup as ECHL League Champions.

Prior to pro, Murphy played 116 games over four seasons with University of New Brunswick and recorded 19 goals, 44 assists for 63 points. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound blueliner earned two USports Championships in 2018 and 2019. Individually, he was named to the USports Second All-Star Team in 2019-20, USports First All-Star Team in 2018-19 and the USports All-Rookie Team in 2016-17. Murphy also won a CHL Memorial Cup Championship in 2013 with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

