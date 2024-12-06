The D.C. United Foundation Announces "Operation Marlo Miracles - Dreams Start Here" Partnership with Marlo Furniture and So Others Might Eat

December 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The D.C. United Foundation is proud to announce the launch of Operation Marlo Miracles - Dreams Start Here, a community-focused initiative in collaboration with Marlo Furniture and So Others Might Eat (SOME). This program underscores a commitment to bringing comfort, dignity, and hope to families and individuals in the Washington, D.C. area who are in critical need.

As part of Operation Marlo Miracles, Marlo Furniture will donate 30 full and 30 twin mattresses provided by Hollywood Bed, complete with bed platforms, sheets, and pillows totaling over $75,000 in donations to SOME's housing facilities. As part of D.C. United's broader Season of Giving initiatives, the D.C. United Foundation, along with D.C. United players and staff, will help assemble the beds across 5 of SOME's residential facilities on Dec. 17-18.

"We are proud to partner with Marlo Furniture and So Others Might Eat to make a positive impact on our community through Marlo Miracles," said Shanell Mosley, Executive Director of the D.C. United Foundation. "This partnership reminds us that a bed is more than just furniture - it's a foundation for hope, rest, and opportunity. Together, we are not just assembling beds but building brighter futures for those in need across Washington, D.C."

Additionally, the D.C. United Foundation will provide comforter sets for each bed, along with a $10,000 donation to support SOME's mission. Together these contributions will help enhance the quality of life for many facing the challenges of housing insecurity.

"We are honored to partner with organizations making a profound, positive impact," said Marlo Furniture CEO Abdul Ayyad. "Operation Marlo Miracles reflects our commitment to support and uplift our community, helping families find comfort and hope, one restful night at a time."

The kickoff event for Operation Marlo Miracles will take place on Dec. 19, 2024, at 5 p.m. at Independence Place (2800 N Street, SE, Washington, D.C. 20019). Donation recipients will be celebrated alongside the executive teams from Marlo Furniture, D.C. United, and SOME, with a warm evening of food, entertainment, holiday activities, and more made possible by the D.C. United Foundation.

"This collaboration with Marlo Furniture and the D.C. United Foundation represents the power of partnerships in transforming lives," Ralph Boyd, President and CEO of SOME explained, "Providing something as simple yet essential as a bed creates stability and comfort for individuals and families on their journey to rebuilding their lives. Together, we are delivering more than furniture-we are delivering hope and a fresh start."

The D.C. United Foundation has made a significant impact this year by using the power of soccer to level the playing field for communities in the DMV by providing youth the tools necessary to soar on and off the pitch and to provide more opportunities for everyone. By teaming up with Marlo Furniture and SOME, this program supports the D.C. United Foundation's mission to serve communities that lack equitable access to important resources, meet people where they are at, and support their visions.

