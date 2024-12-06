Messi, Inter Miami CF Academy Players, Commissioner Garber Comment on MLS MVP Award

December 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Today, Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi was announced as the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player after an outstanding season in which he helped guide the team to its best regular season yet to clinch its first-ever Supporters' Shield title, doing so in historic fashion by securing the MLS single-season points record (74). The Argentine maestro was surprised with the news in a special surprise ceremony at Chase Stadium with over 250 Academy players and MLS commissioner Don Garber, with the Academy players aligning in an MVP formation on the pitch to break the exciting news.

"Truly, it is an honor for me to receive this award from all of you," said Messi to the more-than-250 Inter Miami CF Academy players who surprised him with the moment. "It's a source of pride to watch you all train. I'm very happy to be here every day. I'm very happy to be in this city, in this Club that is growing...It's a pleasure to see you grow day by day. I invite you to keep fighting and striving for your dreams."

"Fight for your dreams, work hard, and fight for what you want. In the end, sacrifice and effort are rewarded. The club continues to support you, as you are in a time of great growth, with many possibilities. And have no doubt that it will continue like this, and you'll have all the opportunities to fight for your dreams. So, once again, thank you very much, and it's an honor to be here with you. Thank you," he added in an inspiring message for the Club's young rising stars.

As part of the special ceremony to present the MVP award to Messi, six Academy players shared brief emotional speeches as to why he is the MVP in their eyes.

"Messi is my MVP because he is the best example for the Academy and for me. Your humility and the sacrifices you make every day make you the best player in the world. Thank you very much" said Academy U-17 player Alexander Shaw.

"Hi Leo, you are my MVP because you have been my idol since I was a child, and seeing you here in person every day is truly incredible. Words can't explain the happiness we all feel being able to share moments with you. Thank you for giving us so many unforgettable memories, and I hope you can continue enjoying the game with your loved ones. Thank you for everything," shared U-19 player Victor Fung.

"Messi is my MVP because he is humble, he gives us the freedom to dream, he teaches us that family goes first and he is an idol to everyone in the Academy," continued U-10 Academy player Lucas Perdomo.

"Messi is my MVP because he is the best player in the world and the champion; he is my inspiration," expressed U-12 Academy player Julian 'Juju' Yema.

"Leo, you are my MVP because you are a very humble person and an example both on and off the field," said Lesther García from our Academy's U-20 side.

"Messi is my MVP because of his passion and hard-working mindset on the field. He inspires me and the whole Academy," closed out U-16 Academy player Nash Dearmin.

Commissioner Garber also took time to share a message to congratulate Messi for his notable achievement and contributions to fútbol in the United States.

"Leo, congratulations. On behalf of our entire league, all of our country, and everybody that loves the game here and throughout the world, we're honored to have you in our league," he said. "To have the best player in the world be the best player in Major League Soccer is something that dreams are made of for all of us. All of you kids, we do this for you. This league is here to build something so that one day you can grow up and be like these guys or you can be like Leo Messi. Congratulations."

