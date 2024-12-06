Introducing "Designed by DeAndre Yedlin in Collaboration with FC Cincinnati"

December 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







DeAndre Yedlin, alongside his family and FC Cincinnati jointly unveiled a first-of-its-kind clothing collection. The collection, "Designed by DeAndre Yedlin in Collaboration with FC Cincinnati" launched today in online retail for pre-order.

The Yedlins partnered with FC Cincinnati to create and launch a line of clothes designed to encapsulate the hard-working, industrious culture of the Queen City while showcasing the city's sense of vintage luxury.

DeAndre, his wife Crystal, designed the collection from start to finish. Additionally, the Yedlin family inspired and provided creative direction for the launch photo and video shoot.

"Fashion is playing a huge role in how athletes express themselves," said Yedlin. "Sometimes as an athlete you feel you can't always use your platform to express yourself, so fashion serves as a great outlet to accomplish that. This sort of collaboration has never been done before in soccer, so it is trailblazing the way for those coming up after me."

Included in the line is the Seneca Jacket and matching Seneca Pant, as well as the Gray Day Thermal Shirt.

Seneca Jacket

The Seneca Jacket is a carpenter jacket, crafted from 100% brushed cotton, which harmonizes style and utility. This relaxed-fit jacket features a spread collar and a front zip fastening, making it perfect for layering or standalone wear. The design includes long sleeves, front welt pockets for practical storage, and two epaulets at the bottom back hem for more details. Adorned with the FCC crest embroidery above the Cincinnati screen print on the front to represent the city. A faded FCC crest screen blends into the bottom front to give a worn feel. The back features a curved seam finished with topstitching and rivets that represent the seven hills of Cincinnati. Below this the screen print "property of the Queen City" pays homage to Cincinnati.

Seneca Pant

The Seneca Pant is designed for a relaxed fit that moves with you. This carpenter pant is made from 100% brushed cotton, these mid-rise trousers boast a straight-leg silhouette that flatters every figure. The exposed button and concealed zip-fly fastening add a sleek finish, while belt loops provide versatility for styling. Featuring two slip pockets at the front and two patch pockets at the back, complete with an embossed logo label, these trousers are as practical as they are stylish. The topstitching and rivets on the back are similar to the jacket and pay homage to the seven hills of Cincinnati. Below this "Property of the Queen City" is screen printed.

Gray Day Thermal Shirt

The Gray Day Thermal Shirt is cozy mid weight thermal shirt that allows for ultimate comfort and flexibility to wrap yourself in warmth and style. This relaxed-fit thermal shirt features a classic crew neck and long sleeves, perfect for layering or wearing solo. The subtle embroidered detail at the chest, combined with striking screen prints on the sleeves and back, ensure you make a statement. The embroidered front hem details add a unique touch, making the Gray Day Thermal Shirt an ideal choice for those seeking both style and comfort in their everyday attire.

Designed by DeAndre Yedlin in Collaboration with FC Cincinnati launched online for preorder today, and fans can head to FCCgo.com order their items now. Orders will be fulfilled and arrive end of January 2025 and will be available via pick up only at the FC Cincinnati Team Store at 1433 Vine St. Team store hours can be found here.

"Family is my why," Yedlin added. "Everything I do is for them, and I see how much joy my kids get when they get to match with me and my wife. Fashion also happens to be my passion alongside soccer so to be able to mix the two of those around my main why, my family, is a blessing."

"I hope for fans, this is another reminder that as humans, soccer isn't the only thing we enjoy. We all have other passions that sometimes get overshadowed because soccer is our job. I also hope that they are proud of the collection, proud of what it represents and proud of where they come from. I hope everyone, FC Cincinnati fan or not, likes the design and the thought and creativity that went into this collection."

