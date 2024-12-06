LA Galaxy Announce Sellout at Dignity Health Sports Park for 2024 MLS Cup Presented by Audi on Saturday, December 7

December 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES (Friday, Dec. 6, 2024) -, Dec. 6, 2024) - The LA Galaxy announced today that tickets are officially sold out for the 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi against the New York Red Bulls at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; FOX; FOX Deportes). Stadium gates open at 11:00 a.m. PT and fans are encouraged to arrive early. This is the seventh time Dignity Health Sports Park has hosted the MLS Cup Final, more than any other stadium in the league.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early

The first 20,000 fans in attendance on Saturday for the sold-out 2024 MLS Cup Final will receive a MLS Cup rally towel, while supplies last. Legendary Los Angeles rapper, record producer and DJ, Warren G, will perform pregame and halftime. Warren G is credited with popularizing West Coast Hip Hop sound during the 1990s. A pioneer of G-Funk, he attained mainstream success with his 1994 single, "Regulate," (featuring Nate Dogg). Fans are invited to stop by the pregame party at Galaxy Park, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities. SoccerFest will feature musical entertainment and photo booth opportunities. The LA Galaxy's 2024 Playoff collection will be restocked at the LA Galaxy Team store for the 2024 MLS Cup.

Unbeaten At Dignity Health Sports Park

In 20 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 16-0-4 (56 GF; 27 GA). The Galaxy have won 14 consecutive matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports as the home team dating back to May 25, 2024, outscoring their opponents 43-18 during that span. In 21 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec has totaled 25 goal contributions (13 goals, 12 assists), while Dejan Joveljić has totaled 19 goal contributions (14 goals, 5 assists) in 16 matches played (15 starts) across all competitions at the venue this season. Additionally, Joseph Paintsil has recorded 17 goal contributions (9 goals, 8 assists) in 17 matches played (15 starts) across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park this year.

LA Galaxy in MLS Cup Playoffs

In 81 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the Galaxy hold a record of 50-24-7 (145 GF; 91 GA). In 39 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches contested at home, LA holds a 34-4-1 record. With 16 goals scored during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the LA Galaxy have set a new MLS record for the most goals scored through a team's first four games to begin a playoff campaign. In four matches played during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Galaxy have outscored their opponents 16-3. The Western Conference Final win over Seattle marked the LA Galaxy's 10th Western Conference Championship (1996, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024). In four matches played during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Dejan Joveljić has notched five goals and two assists. Notably, the Galaxy's 85 combined MLS goals scored (Regular Season & Playoffs) ranks as the third-highest all-time in a single season behind only the 1998 Los Angeles Galaxy (94) and the 2019 LAFC (90). In nine all-time MLS Cups, the Galaxy hold a 5-3-1 record.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.