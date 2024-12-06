Atlanta United Transfers Santiago Sosa to Racing Club
December 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced the transfer of midfielder Santiago Sosa to Racing Club of the Argentine Primera Division for an undisclosed transfer fee.
Sosa spent the 2024 season on loan with Racing where he made 48 appearances in all competitions and won the 2024 Copa Sudamericana.
The 25-year-old joined Atlanta United ahead of the 2021 season as a U-22 initiative signing. He made 70 appearances in all competitions and recorded one goal and one assist in his three seasons in Atlanta.
Transaction: Atlanta United transfers midfielder Santiago Sosa to Racing Club for an undisclosed transfer fee on Dec. 6, 2024.
2024 Atlanta United roster (as of Dec. 6, 2024)
Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert*
Defenders (8): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams
Midfielders (7): Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres
Forwards (3): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Xande Silva
*Player will join Atlanta United effective Jan. 1, 2025
