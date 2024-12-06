Minnesota United Acquires General Allocation Money from Sporting Kansas City
December 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has acquired an undisclosed amount of General Allocation Money (GAM) from Sporting Kansas City in exchange for the Homegrown Priorities of Ian James and Jack Kortkamp.
Transaction: Minnesota United acquires an undisclosed amount of General Allocation Money (GAM) from Sporting Kansas City, and in exchange, sends to SKC the Homegrown Priorities of Ian James and Jack Kortkamp.
