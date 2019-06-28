The Children's Foundation Encouraging Youth to Get into Sport After 50/50 Donation

Getting youth into hockey is one way The Children's Foundation serving Hastings, Northumberland & Prince Edward Counties are using its $20,000 donation from the Belleville Senators from its 2018-19 50/50 efforts.

The Children's Foundation are using the funds to support its 'Playing for Keeps' program that strives to give high-risk children or youths the opportunities to experience the fun of being a child and not be excluded from the activities their friends are enjoying.

"Last year we helped more than 450 children sign up for a sport or an activity," said Connie Reid, The Children's Foundation serving Hastings, Northumberland & Prince Edward Counties Executive Director. "$20,000 can help a lot of kids."

"'Playing for Keeps' helps with registration costs up to $500 per year, per child. It can go towards a sport or an activity that a child loves and it goes directly towards the sign-up for that activity and they can spread it across two or more sports or activities if they choose," Reid said.

While the program gives a platform to get into a sport or activity, it also allows the child to be in a safe environment while giving them the chance to make new friends. Furthermore, they are not only learning a specific ability or talent; they are learning skills that will last them a lifetime.

"We want to make sure that all children are treated equally and that all children and youth in our community have equal opportunities and that they are able to participate in activities, are taken care of, that they are safe and that's our priority and objective.

"I'm from Stirling so being a community person it's very important to me personally and our organization that these funds stayed local," Reid said.

