Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Dylan Sikura and John Quenneville

June 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have agreed to terms with forwards Dylan Sikura and John Quenneville.

Sikura agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season. Year one (2019-20) of the extension is a two-way deal and transitions to a one-way deal in the 2020-21 season.

Drafted by the Blackhawks in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2014 National Hockey League Draft, Sikura recorded eight assists in 33 regular-season games with the Blackhawks during the 2018-19 campaign. He also finished second on the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League with 35 points (17g, 18a) in 46 games last year, his first season with the team. The 24 year old was named Rockford's Rookie of the Year after ranking 10th among AHL rookies (45+ games) in points per game (.76) and 14th among AHL rookies in goals.

A native of Aurora, Ontario, Sikura was selected as a Hobey Baker finalist after his senior season at Northeastern University where he posted 54 points, including a career-high 22 goals and 32 assists in 35 games. His 54 points ranked third among all NCAA skaters. In four seasons at Northeastern (2014-18), Sikura accumulated 58 goals and 88 assists in 137 career games.

Quenneville agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season. Year one (2019-20) of the extension is a two-way deal and transitions to a one-way deal in the 2020-21 season.

Acquired by the Blackhawks on June 22 from the New Jersey Devils, Quenneville recorded a goal in 19 games with the Devils during the 2018-19 campaign. He also notched 39 points (18g, 21a) in 37 games for the Binghamton Devils of the American Hockey League last season.

Quenneville, 23, made his NHL debut on Dec. 1, 2016 vs. the Blackhawks. Spanning three seasons (2016-19), he registered five points (2G, 3A) in 33 games with the Devils. He was selected to play in the AHL All-Star game during the 2016-17 season where he tallied 46 points (14G, 32A) in 58 regular-season games. In 138 career regular-season games with New Jersey's AHL affiliate, Quenneville had 46 goals and 73 assists. He added four points (3G, 1A) in four career Calder Cup Playoff games.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Quenneville has represented his country at several international tournaments. He helped Canada to a bronze medal at the 2014 IIHF World Junior Championships, registering a goal and an assist. At the IIHF U20 World Juniors, he had two points (1G, 1A). Quenneville won a silver medal at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

