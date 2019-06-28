Calgary Flames Prospects Attend Annual Development Camp

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames will be hosting their annual development camp for 39 prospects (five goalies, 12 defensemen, and 22 forwards) beginning on-ice on Thursday, July 4th at WinSport. The purpose of the camp is to enhance each player's development process through direction on conditioning and familiarity with the Flames organization.

In addition to the 25 players that are the property of the Calgary Flames, Calgary has invited 14 players to attend the Development Camp on try-out agreements (Tristan Crozier, Ben Freeman, Andrew Fyten, Zach Giuttari, Ronnie Hein, Johannes Kinnvall, David Kope, James Malm, Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, Tommy Miller, Montana Onyebuchi, Chris Rifalk, Jerad Rosburg, Jackson van de Leest).

Players Attending Development Camp:

* Limited Participant

GROUP 'A' GROUP 'B'

60 Feuk, Lucas LW

79 Freeman, Ben C

59 Fyten, Andrew C

80 Gawdin, Glenn C

94 Giuttari, Zach RD

57 Hamilton, Robert LD

73 Kope, David RW

83 Koumontzis, Demetrios LW

74 Malm, James RW

96 Miller, Tommy RD

43 Nielsen, Andrew LD

84 Nodler, Josh RW

64 Pettersen, Emilio LW

76 Pospisil, Martin C

65 Roman, Milos C

92 Rosburg, Jerad LD

54 Schueneman, Corey LD

82 Parsons, Tyler G

40 Wolf, Dustin G 61 Crozier, Tristan RW

90 Hein, Ronnie C

95 Kinnvall, Johannes LD

46 Lerby, Carl-Johan RD

81 Lindstrom, Linus C

91 Mattson, Mitchell C

85 Merisier-Ortiz, Chris LD

86 Morelli, Mason LW

97 Onyebuchi, Montana RD

49 Pelletier, Jakob LW

47 Phillips, Matthew RW

39 Philp, Luke C

63 Ruzicka, Adam C

62 Sveningsson, Filip LW

98 van de Leest, Jackson LD

45 Yelesin, Alexander LD

78 *Zavgorodniy, Dmitry RW

72 Rifalk, Christoffer G

70 Schneider, Nick G

50 Zagidulin, Artyom G

Four of the five Flames 2019 NHL Draft picks will be in attendance with the exception of Ilya Nikolaev who has prior commitments with his current club, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) in Russia.

