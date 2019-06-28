Calgary Flames Prospects Attend Annual Development Camp
June 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames will be hosting their annual development camp for 39 prospects (five goalies, 12 defensemen, and 22 forwards) beginning on-ice on Thursday, July 4th at WinSport. The purpose of the camp is to enhance each player's development process through direction on conditioning and familiarity with the Flames organization.
In addition to the 25 players that are the property of the Calgary Flames, Calgary has invited 14 players to attend the Development Camp on try-out agreements (Tristan Crozier, Ben Freeman, Andrew Fyten, Zach Giuttari, Ronnie Hein, Johannes Kinnvall, David Kope, James Malm, Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, Tommy Miller, Montana Onyebuchi, Chris Rifalk, Jerad Rosburg, Jackson van de Leest).
Players Attending Development Camp:
* Limited Participant
GROUP 'A' GROUP 'B'
60 Feuk, Lucas LW
79 Freeman, Ben C
59 Fyten, Andrew C
80 Gawdin, Glenn C
94 Giuttari, Zach RD
57 Hamilton, Robert LD
73 Kope, David RW
83 Koumontzis, Demetrios LW
74 Malm, James RW
96 Miller, Tommy RD
43 Nielsen, Andrew LD
84 Nodler, Josh RW
64 Pettersen, Emilio LW
76 Pospisil, Martin C
65 Roman, Milos C
92 Rosburg, Jerad LD
54 Schueneman, Corey LD
82 Parsons, Tyler G
40 Wolf, Dustin G 61 Crozier, Tristan RW
90 Hein, Ronnie C
95 Kinnvall, Johannes LD
46 Lerby, Carl-Johan RD
81 Lindstrom, Linus C
91 Mattson, Mitchell C
85 Merisier-Ortiz, Chris LD
86 Morelli, Mason LW
97 Onyebuchi, Montana RD
49 Pelletier, Jakob LW
47 Phillips, Matthew RW
39 Philp, Luke C
63 Ruzicka, Adam C
62 Sveningsson, Filip LW
98 van de Leest, Jackson LD
45 Yelesin, Alexander LD
78 *Zavgorodniy, Dmitry RW
72 Rifalk, Christoffer G
70 Schneider, Nick G
50 Zagidulin, Artyom G
Four of the five Flames 2019 NHL Draft picks will be in attendance with the exception of Ilya Nikolaev who has prior commitments with his current club, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) in Russia.
