Eagles to Travel to San Jose for Pair of Preseason Contests

June 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will face the San Jose Barracuda in a pair of preseason games which will take place on September 27th and 28th at Solar4America Ice in San Jose. The game slated for Friday, September 27th will begin at 8pm MT, while the September 28th meeting has been slated for a 7pm MT opening faceoff.

The two meetings against the Barracuda will not be available via AHLTV, but can be heard on the home of the Eagles, 92.9 The Bear.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

