Eagles to Travel to San Jose for Pair of Preseason Contests
June 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will face the San Jose Barracuda in a pair of preseason games which will take place on September 27th and 28th at Solar4America Ice in San Jose. The game slated for Friday, September 27th will begin at 8pm MT, while the September 28th meeting has been slated for a 7pm MT opening faceoff.
The two meetings against the Barracuda will not be available via AHLTV, but can be heard on the home of the Eagles, 92.9 The Bear.
Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2019
- Calgary Flames Prospects Attend Annual Development Camp - Stockton Heat
- Sound Tigers Agree to Terms with Four Players - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Senators Offer Updates on Their Summers - Belleville Senators
- Barracuda Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Dylan Sikura and John Quenneville - Rockford IceHogs
- Eagles to Travel to San Jose for Pair of Preseason Contests - Colorado Eagles
- The 2020 AHL All Star Logo Revealed - Ontario Reign
- The Children's Foundation Encouraging Youth to Get into Sport After 50/50 Donation - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Bring Back Leier on One-Year AHL Contract - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Eagles to Travel to San Jose for Pair of Preseason Contests
- Francouz Joins Czech Republic at 2019 IIHF World Championships
- Colorado's Playoff Run Ends in 5-2 Loss to Condors in Game Four
- Colorado Eagles Recall Forward Kale Kessy
- Eagles Announce Series of Transactions