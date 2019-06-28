Barracuda Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

SAN JOSE - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the NHL's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced their preseason schedule for the 2019-20 season.

Ticketing and broadcast Information will be announced at a later date.

2019 BARRACUDA PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DAY DATE OPPONENT SITE TIME (Pacific)

Fri. Sept. 27 Colorado Solar4America Ice at San Jose (North Rink) 7:00 PM

Sat. Sept. 28 Colorado Solar4America Ice at San Jose (North Rink) 6:00 PM

Training camp for the 2019-20 season will begin in September at Solar4America Ice at San Jose, the official training facility of the Sharks and Barracuda.

