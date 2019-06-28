Amerks Bring Back Leier on One-Year AHL Contract

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed forward Taylor Leier to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.

Leier recently underwent successful offseason surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Leier, 25, returns for his second season in Rochester after recording 42 points (22+20) in 69 games between the Amerks and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2018-19. After being acquired by the Buffalo Sabres from the Philadelphia Flyers in January, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward tallied 23 points (12+11) in 35 games with Rochester to close out the campaign.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Leier has totaled 159 points (68+91) in 261 career AHL contests over the four previous seasons with the Amerks and Phantoms while also adding a pair points (1+1) in eight postseason games. Leier, who was named Most Valuable Player of the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic, has also recorded seven points in 55 NHL games with the Flyers, who selected him in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Leier played three seasons with the Portland Winterhawks (WHL), where he produced 178 points (77+101) in 198 career games. He also notched 49 points (20+29) in 64 playoff games with the Winterhawks, helping Portland reach the WHL Finals four straight years and serving as team captain during the 2013-14 campaign.

