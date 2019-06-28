Sound Tigers Agree to Terms with Four Players

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that forwards Jeff Kubiak, Yanick Turcotte, Erik Brown, and defenseman Justin Murray have agreed to terms on AHL contracts for the 2019-20 season.

Kubiak, 25, collected an AHL career-high 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 59 games with Bridgeport last season and co-led all Sound Tigers with a plus-14 rating. He also recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in three games with the Worcester Railers (ECHL).

A native of Tinley Park, Ill., Kubiak has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 61 career AHL games and 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 62 ECHL contests. He spent the majority of his rookie campaign with Worcester and finished fourth on the team in goals (14) and fifth in points (28). Prior to turning pro, the 6'3, 212-pound forward spent four seasons at Cornell University, posting 61 points (15 goals, 46 assists) and a plus-19 rating in 116 career games with the Big Red. He served as an alternate captain during his senior season.

Turcotte, 22, registered five points (two goals, three assists) and a team-leading 186 penalty minutes in 42 games with the Railers last season. He also played 53 games with Worcester and five contests with the Sound Tigers as a rookie in 2017-18.

A native of Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval, Quebec, Turcotte played four seasons with the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2013-17 prior to turning pro. In 212 career games, he recorded 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) and 335 penalty minutes. Turcotte earned a career-high four goals, 11 assists and 15 points in 2016-17. The 6'0, 207-pound winger also served as an alternate captain for two seasons with the Remparts.

Brown, 23, played three games with the Toronto Marlies near the end of last season following a four-year career at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). He led all players with 18 goals as a senior last season and served as team captain. In addition, Brown led RIT with a career-high 29 goals and 42 points during his junior season in 2017-18, earning AHA First All-Star Team honors.

A native of Keene, Ont., Brown amassed 115 points (70 goals, 45 assists) in 148 collegiate games. The 6'2, 194-pound forward helped RIT capture the AHA championship in 2015-16.

Murray, 20, collected a career-high 12 goals, 28 assists and 40 points in 67 Ontario Hockey League games (OHL) last season, splitting time between the Barrie Colts and Saginaw Spirit. He also earned a plus-30 rating, and scored seven points (one goal, six assists) in 13 playoff games with Saginaw, skating alongside Islanders draft picks Bode Wilde and Blade Jenkins.

A native of London, Ont., Murray recorded 108 points (23 goals, 85 assists) and a plus-58 rating in 260 career OHL games between Saginaw and Barrie. He served as Barrie's captain in 2017-18.

