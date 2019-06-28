The 2020 AHL All Star Logo Revealed

ONTARIO, CA - The American Hockey League and the Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced yesterday a partnership with Ontario International Airport (ONT) to serve as the presenting sponsor for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport.

"Ontario Airport is proud to partner with the Reign and the American Hockey League in bringing this showcase event to the City of Ontario," said Mark Thorpe, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Hockey has an extremely strong following throughout the Inland Empire and Southern California, and we look forward to hosting some of the best young players in the world at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic."

The AHL's All-Stars will head West for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, which will be held for the first time in California. The event will showcase the Inland Empire on an international scale, highlighting the growth of the game of hockey in Southern California.

"We are excited to have Ontario International Airport as the presenting corporate partner as we bring our All-Star events to the west coast for the first time," said David Andrews, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Inland Empire has embraced AHL hockey, and we're looking forward to celebrating our league's best and brightest young stars at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport in January."

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, January 26, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, January 27 and the AHL All-Star Challenge that evening.

Tickets to the 2020 AHL All Star Classic include admission to both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, January 26th, and the AHL All -Star Challenge on Monday, January 27th.

