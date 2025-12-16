The BEST MLS FREE KICK Goals of 2025!: Messi, Son, Reus, Giroud & More
Published on December 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from December 16, 2025
- New York City FC and Councilmember Francisco Moya Announce the Club's $100,000 Community Investment in First Baptist Church - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Appoints Yoann Damet as Head Coach - St. Louis City SC
- New York City FC to Participate in Leagues Cup 2026 - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Acquire Forward Lewis Morgan from the New York Red Bulls - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Academy Well-Represented at MLS NEXT Fest 2025 - Inter Miami CF
- Leagues Cup 2026 Set to be Played August 4-September 6; Participating Clubs Announced - MLS
- Austin FC Signs Defender Jon Bell - Austin FC
- Minnesota United Acquires Midfielder Peter Stroud from Red Bull New York - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-14s Finish Third in El Arbolito Cup in Austin, Texas - Inter Miami CF
- Red Bull New York Completes Transfer of Defender Justin Che from Brondby IF - New York Red Bulls
- New York City FC Announces PazeÃÂ¢ÃâÃÂ Online Checkout from Early Warning as the First Founding Partner of Etihad Park - New York City FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.