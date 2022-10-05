The 2022-23 Promo Schedule Is Here

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the 2022-23 promotional schedule has been released.

In addition to theme nights, Friday home games will feature $3 Labatt Blue and Saturday home games will be $4 Bud Light courtesy of Saratoga Eagle.

"We are excited to announce our 2022-23 Promotional Schedule and have been preparing for our home opener on October 29th for some time now," said team president Jeff Mead. "Youth jersey giveaway, red glow sticks, and a "red out of the arena" will kick off our season and we are thrilled to have Peter MacArthur lead us into a new era of Thunder hockey."

Popular nights return to Cool Insuring Arena such as the Youth Jersey Giveaway on Opening Night, Military Appreciation Night, Teddy Bear Toss, New Year's Eve Celebration, Nickelodeon Double Dare Night, Law Enforcement Night, Kid's Day Game, Stick it to Cancer Weekend, and Fan Appreciation Night.

"Many of our biggest games of the season also allow us to give back to our community that supports us so well," added Mead. "Military Appreciation Night, Law Enforcement Night, and Stick it to Cancer Weekend are always great events to help numerous local organizations."

Specialty jerseys return this season for Military Appreciation Night, Nickelodeon Double Dare Night, Law Enforcement Night, Stick it to Cancer Weekend, and Fan Appreciation Night. New this season, the Thunder will introduce Miracle on Ice Night with special 1980 USA Hockey-themed jerseys.

The Thunder host the Worcester Railers in the home opener at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. Fans can cash in on the Opening Night 4-Pack! Get four tickets, a Thunder hat, and an additional flex ticket for just $75 by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

