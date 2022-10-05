Everblades Preseason Games Canceled Due to Hurricane Ian

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced today that the preseason games on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14 against the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena have been officially canceled.

For Everblades' Full Season Ticket Members, preseason games will be applied as an "unused ticket" and can be redeemed for a Florida Everblades 2022-23 regular season home game. For select plan holders, if you selected one of these games, please contact your Everblades representative to select a new game date in substitution. For voucher plan holders, if you redeemed vouchers for either preseason game, please contact the Florida Everblades main office at (239) 948-7825 or contact your Everblades representative directly to redeem for a new game date in substitution.

"Due to the fact that we are still serving the community as a shelter in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, preseason games will not be played at Hertz Arena", Brush said. "The Blades will travel to Orlando for a game on Friday, October 14th."

The Everblades 25th Anniversary home opener is Saturday, October 29 at 7:00pm against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena. The night will be highlighted by the raising of the 2022 Kelly Cup Championship banner and Sweets in the Suites presented by Waste Pro.

