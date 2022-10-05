Americans Announce HELIOS© as New Official Performance Technology Partner

Allen, TX - The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club, affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, are proud to announce a new partnership with HELIOS©. The agreement will make HELIOS©, the official performance technology partner of the team, and will provide the Americans with biometric data and performance feedback using its AI Stride Recognition Technology (SRT).

Founded by former MIT hockey captain Bill Near, HELIOS© and their flagship product, the HELIOS© Core, provide data-backed insights into player health, fitness, speed, agility, explosiveness and balance.

"We're proud to be the first, of what will soon be many professional hockey teams to partner with HELIOS©," said Americans President Jonny Mydra. "This groundbreaking hockey-specific technology will help our players better understand their performance, and will provide our Hockey Operations staff with significantly more data to drive their decisions."

"We're thrilled to partner with the Americans to help them reach a new level in the ECHL," said Near. "Our team from MIT and NHL spent years developing this next-generation tool and it's rewarding to see it driving high-impact results at every level of hockey from youth to the pros."

"We're very excited to have HELIOS as a part of our team this season," said Americans Head Athletic Trainer Jordan Dutton. "This partnership is one that will allow us to digitally track many aspects of player performance on the ice, and will give us the important statistics necessary to help improve players in ways we could not before."

The Americans begin their 2022-23 home season on October 29th against the rival Wichita Thunder. Tickets for opening night and all other games can be purchased by contacting the Americans sales line at 972-912-1000.

