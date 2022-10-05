Training Camp Dates Announced for Gladiators

October 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced 2022-23 training camp dates and times on Wednesday. Camp will begin on Friday, Oct. 7 and include an intrasquad game on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The team will skate each day throughout camp from Oct. 7 to Oct. 19. The intrasquad scrimmage will begin at 2:00 PM on Oct. 16, and there will be no practice that morning.

All training camp practices will be held at the Atlanta IceForum in Duluth starting at 10:30 AM each morning. Training camp practices are open to the public with no charge for admission.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.