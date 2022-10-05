Training Camp Dates Announced for Gladiators
October 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced 2022-23 training camp dates and times on Wednesday. Camp will begin on Friday, Oct. 7 and include an intrasquad game on Sunday, Oct. 16.
The team will skate each day throughout camp from Oct. 7 to Oct. 19. The intrasquad scrimmage will begin at 2:00 PM on Oct. 16, and there will be no practice that morning.
All training camp practices will be held at the Atlanta IceForum in Duluth starting at 10:30 AM each morning. Training camp practices are open to the public with no charge for admission.
