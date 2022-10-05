Seven Swamp Rabbits to Feature in Ontario Reign Training Camp

GREENVILLE, SC - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced the team's initial 25-man training camp roster, featuring seven Swamp Rabbits skaters. All seven skaters, five forwards and two defenseman, saw playing time in Greenville last season.

Among the rostered players, Alex Ierullo, Brett Kemp, Justin Nachbaur, Nikita Pavlychev, and Ethan Somoza will skate as forwards, while Joe Gatenby and Christian Kasastul are rostered as defensemen.

Ierullo, 25, began his professional career by appearing in three games for the Reign in the late stages of the 2021-22 season. After signing with the Swamp Rabbits in April, the former Bemidji State Beaver recorded six points (1g, 5a) in 7 games for Greenville and added an additional four points (1g, 3a) in the postseason.

Kemp, 22, recorded a stellar rookie campaign for the Swamp Rabbits during the 2021-22 season, posting 37 points (17g, 20a) in just 30 games. The ECHL Rookie of the Week from January appeared in two games for the Reign last season and tallied an assist. To Yorkton, SK native earned an spot on the LA Kings' Rookie Faceoff roster in September.

Nachbaur, 22, joins the Reign after splitting time with the Swamp Rabbits and then-AHL affilate the Charlotte Checkers last season. The Cross Lake, MB native appeared in six games in Charlotte and an additional 24 for Greenville. In his appearances in a Swamp Rabbits sweater, Nachbaur recorded 15 points (10g, 5a).

Pavlychev, 25, recorded the most appearances in Greenville of any Swamp Rabbits camp invitee, playing in 38 regular season games for the Navy and Orange. In those games, the Russian-born centerman posted 33 points (14g, 19a) and an additional 4points (3g, 1a) in the postseason, including the double overtime winner in game five of the Swamp Rabbits first round series with the Florida Everblades.

Somoza, 26, completed his season with Bemidji State before signing with the Swamp Rabbits in March of last season. The California native wasted little time becoming a fan-favorite, recording 13 points (2g, 11a) in his first seven of 13 appearances.

Gatenby, 25, saw the fewest games for the Swamp Rabbits of any camp invitees, signing with the team following the end of the regular season. Following a 23-game season with the University of New Brunswick, the defenseman joined Greenville for the postseason and recorded a goal and an assist in six appearances in the first round.

Kasastul, 25, spent 25 games of his first season in North America on a Professional Tryout (PTO) with the Reign, while appearing in 13 for the Swamp Rabbits. In his AHL games, the Norwegian National Team defenseman recorded eight points (1g, 7a) and added an addition four assists in his games with Greenville.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

