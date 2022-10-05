Mariners Add Boyko, Cloutier

October 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners added a pair of rookies to the mix for 2022-23 on Wednesday, announcing the signings of forward Zach Cloutier and goaltender Josh Boyko.

Cloutier, 21, has spent the last four years with the Gatineau Flames of the Quebec Junior Hockey League in his hometown of Gatineau, Quebec. Last season, he led the Flames in scoring, with 35 points (9 goals, 26 assists) in 27 games. Zach's older brothers Felix and Mathieu each previously attended training camp with the Mariners - Mathieu last season and Felix in 2019-20.

"I'm really excited to join the Maine Mariners organization," said Cloutier. "As a young player I really appreciate the opportunity and I can't wait to get things started."

Josh Boyko is a 25-year-old goaltender from Mississauga, Ontario. He attended Aurora University from 2017-22, where he posted a record of 47-45-9, a 2.85 GAA and a .908 SV% over parts of five seasons. He was named to the NCHA All-Freshman Ream in 2017-18 and the All-Conference Team in 2019-20, when he was also an AHCA Second Team All-American. Prior to college, Boyko played one season in the North American Hockey League for the Brookings Blizzard, following a year with the Aurora Tigers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

"I'm very excited to be joining the Mariners this year," said Boyko. "The goal out of college was to play pro and to be able to play somewhere like Maine is an even bigger bonus. I've heard nothing but great things about the organization from friends that have played against the Mariners, so I can't wait to get there and get started."

The complete roster for Mariners training camp will be released Friday, and camp begins next week. Click here to view current roster.

The Mariners 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions at 6 PM. Individual game tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling the Ware-Butler Box Office at 207-775-3458. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans for the 2022-23 season are available by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com.

