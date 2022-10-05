Tulsa Oilers Hockey Announce Training Camp Schedule

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Wednesday the team's training camp schedule ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Players report to training camp for the 2022-23 season on Sunday, Oct. 9 for physicals. The first day of on-ice practices begins Monday, Oct. 10 at 9:15 at the Oilers Ice Center on Mingo Rd. As always, practices located at the Oilers Ice Center are open to the public. All practices at the BOK Center are closed, with media able to request access for personnel interviews.

In addition to team practices, the Oilers play two preseason games this year. The team travels to Allen, TX, facing the Allen Americans on Wednesday, October 12 at 8:00 p.m. The Oilers then host their first home preseason game of the ECHL era on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center. Fans can purchase tickets at the following link https://www.fevo.com/edp/Tulsa-Oilers-Pre-Season-Game-kzGqSBUs?referrer_hash=XxL8GLxa

A practice breakdown listing dates, time, location can be found below. Fans will only be able to attend practices located at the Oilers Ice Center.

Monday, Oct. 10-Friday, Oct. 14 - Oilers Ice Center - 9:15 a.m.-10:45 a.m. (Open)

Sunday, Oct. 16 - Thursday, Oct. 20 - BOK Center - 10:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. (Closed)

Tulsa kicks off its 71st season at the BOK Center on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by calling 918-632-7825.

