That's A Walk Off: Hot Rods Come Back, Down Dragons 8-7

September 2, 2018





BOWLING GREEN, KY - In another thrilling contest, the Bowling Green Hot Rods defeated the Dayton Dragons tonight 8-7 in front of a sellout crowd of 4,723 at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Dragons got things started with another first inning home run tonight, as 2B Jeter Downs left the ballpark with a solo shot, and it was 1-0 Dayton.

The lead swelled to 4-0 in the fourth when the Dragons used two doubles, a hit batter, and an error to score three runs, just one of them earned against Hot Rods' reliever RHP Andrew Gist.

Bowling Green got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. DH Zach Rutherford scored on an RBI single from CF Emilio Gustave, and it was a 4-1 Dayton lead.

In the seventh, the Hot Rods scored on a bases loaded walk to make it a 4-2 game.

That's when things got crazy.

In the top of the eighth, the Dragons got a two-run double from 1B Leandro Santana, making it a 6-2 game.

Bowling Green kept fighting, and used a four run inning to tie the game. LF Jim Haley hit a two-run double, scoring 2B Justin Bridgman and RF Moises Gomez. C Ronaldo Hernandez followed that with a two-run blast to right field, his 21st of the season, tying the game at 6-6.

In the top of the ninth, Dayton again scored the go-ahead run, like last night, taking a 7-6 lead. 3B Jonathan India hit a solo home run, his second of the series.

However, the Hot Rods came back in the bottom of the ninth. 3B Trey Hair led off the inning with a triple to the wall in right-center field. He scored on a double to left by 1B Alexander Alvarez. Jake Stone then came on as a pinch runner and advanced to third on a wild pitch. That set the stage for CF Emilio Gustave, who hit a sac fly to right-center, scoring Stone, and securing an 8-7 win for the Hot Rods.

LHP Resly Linares received a no-decision. He threw three innings, allowing two hits and a run, walking one and striking out five. RHP Matt Seelinger (1-0, 2.19) earned his first win as a member of the Hot Rods.

The final game of the regular season takes place tomorrow afternoon at 12:05pm. Dayton will send RHP Austin Orweiler (5-5, 3.72) to the hill, while Bowling Green will counter with RHP Alex Valverde (7-7, 4.82).

