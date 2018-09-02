Delaplane fans 100th of the year in 4-3 win

September 2, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





Burlington, IA - Sam Delaplane struck out his 100th batter of the season and Keegan McGovern homered twice in a 4-3 Clinton LumberKings win over the Burlington bees at Community Field on Sunday afternoon. The win for Clinton (30-39, 69-70) gives them a chance for a sweep of the Bees (20-45, 50-84) which would mean a 500 record for the 2018 season.

The LumberKings initiated the scoring in the top of the first against Burlington starter Austin Krzeminski. With two out in the inning, McGovern lifted a home run to straight away center field that touched off a string of four straight hits. The rally was capped by a Juan Camacho RBI single to right that put Clinton in front 2-0.

The lead did not last long. In the bottom of the first, Burlington answered back with a two-run home run by Orlando Martinez off Clinton starter Clay Chandler that tied the game at two. Martinez home run was his third of the season.

McGovern put Clinton back out in front in the top of the third with his second home run of the game and his third of the series. The big fly went out to the opposite field in left for McGovern's 15th home run of the season.

Burlington tied the game once more in the bottom of the fourth with their final run of the game. Chandler (9-4), after retiring the first two batters, could not work around a Zach Scott throwing error that put Kiki Menendez at second base. Julio Garcia followed with an RBI single that evened the score at three runs apiece.

The LumberKings took the lead for good in the top of the sixth inning against Bees reliever Greg Belton. Back-to-back singles by Juan Camacho and Connor Hoover, combined with a throwing error, put runners at second and third. Belton (0-1) missed with a wild pitch allowing Camacho to score from third.

Sam Delaplane came on in relief for Clinton and struck out four Bees batters to end his season with 100 strikeouts, marking a rare accomplishment for a pitcher who worked exclusively out of the bullpen in 2018.

Kyle Wilcox preserved the lead by stranding the bases the loaded in the eighth and earning his seventh save of the year.

The final out of the game was record when Harrison Wenson was thrown out attempting to run back to third base following a pitch that had got past catcher Camacho.

The LumberKings will meet the Burlington Bees for the final game of the season on Monday afternoon. Clinton will throw left-handed pitcher Ray Kerr (4-11, 4.28) while the Bees will counter with righty Mitchell Traver (5-7, 4.08). Game time is slated for 2:00 PM (CDT). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 1:45 PM with the pregame show.

The Clinton LumberKings will be auctioning off their August 5th Margaritaville jerseys in an online auction shortly following the end of the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.