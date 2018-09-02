Gonzalez Collects Two Hits in Return from DL

Davenport, IA - The Peoria Chiefs took an early lead but ultimately lost to the Quad Cities River Bandits 2-1 on a walk-off fielders choice Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs are now 76-62 with one game left in the regular season.

The Chiefs got on the board in the first inning against starter Luis Garcia. Yariel Gonzalez, who was activated from the disabled list on Sunday, hit a grounder down the first base line and into the Chiefs bullpen. Right fielder Marty Costes picked the ball up thinking it was foul and didn't throw it back in as Gonzalez circled the bases. Instead he handed it to a fan and threw his hands in the air. The play was originally ruled an inside the park home run but after the game was changed to a double and a two-base error on Costes as the Chiefs took a 1-0 lead.

Angel Rondon cruised through the first seven innings and at one point retired 15 in a row. He left with two on and one out in the eighth and Quad Cities tied the game against Kodi Whitley with a bases loaded walk. The River Bandits won the game in the ninth with the bases loaded as catcher Julio Rodriguez took his foot off the plate on a force attempt and missed the tag while Alfredo Angarita slid home safely.

Rondon allowed five hits over 7 1/3 innings in a no-decision. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed one run. Whitley (4-2) allowed one run on one hit over 1 1/3 innings while walking three and striking out one.

Notes: Rodriguez has a seven-game hit streak...Gonzalez had two hits and went over 120 on the season...Nick Plummer walked twice and has a team-high 67 for the Chiefs...Nolan Gorman got just his second day off since joining the Chiefs August 8...The series conclude Monday at 1:15 p.m. with the regular season finale...The Chiefs will start LH Jake Dahlberg against Quad Cities RH Cesar Rosado...The broadcast with Voice of the Chiefs Nathan Baliva can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 1:00 p.m. on www.peoriachiefs.com/listenlive and is also available on the Peoria Chiefs Network in the Tune-In Radio App...The game is also available to subscribers on MiLB.TV...Tickets are available online at www.peoriachiefs.com or at the Dozer Park Box Office... Video of the game is available to subscribers on MiLB.TV...Chiefs Playoff tickets are also on sale with Dugout and Field Box Seats available for $9 as the Chiefs host Quad Cities in Game One Wednesday, September 5...The Chiefs announced their entire 2019 schedule and it is available at www.peoriachiefs.com.

