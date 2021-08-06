Texas Stars Reunite with Forward Curtis McKenzie on a Two-Year AHL Contract

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced on Friday that left wing Curtis McKenzie has signed a two-year AHL contract with the organization. The veteran forward has played five of his eight pro seasons in Texas and currently ranks fifth in Stars history with 190 points (82-108=190).

McKenzie, 30, spent the 2020-21 season with the Utica Comets totaling 13 points (5-8=13) in 26 games and the prior two years as a member of the Chicago Wolves. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound winger recorded 96 points (37-59-) in 132 games for Chicago and paced the club with 17 goals in 2019-20. In 2019, McKenzie reached the Calder Cup Final for the third time in his career and the second consecutive season, leading the Wolves with 15 points (8-7=15) and eight goals in the postseason.

The former Stars captain completed a five-year tenure with the organization in 2018, taking the team to their third Calder Cup Final appearance. After leading the team with 25 goals in the regular season, McKenzie racked up a league leading 11 goals and team high 20 points in the playoffs. His 48 points (25-23=48) in 51 games were second best on the roster that year.

From 2013 to 2018, the Golden, British Columbia, native played 99 NHL games for the Dallas Stars, including the entire 2016-17 season, tallying 23 points (10-13#) and 131 PIMS. McKenzie is among Texas' franchise leaders, ranking fifth with 190 points, 82 goals, 108 assists, fourth with 346 PIMS, and 10th with 223 games played. His career playoff production also ranks second in team history with 38 points (16-22=38) in 52 games.

As a rookie, McKenzie captured the 2014 Red Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's Rookie of the Year, leading all first-year players with 65 points (27-38=65). He capped his impressive debut season by helping Texas win their first Calder Cup Championship in 2014.

Before turning pro, the RedHawks alum played four years at Miami University from 2009 to 2013 and earned 80 points (29-51=80) in 159 NCAA games. McKenzie was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.

