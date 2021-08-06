Wolves Sign Kyle Marino

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday that they have signed defenseman Kyle Marino to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2021-22 season.

The 26-year-old Niagara Falls, Ontario, native spent last season with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, notching two goals, four assists and amassing 76 penalty minutes in 27 appearances.

Prior to making his professional debut with Wheeling, Marino spent four years at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, recording 198 penalty minutes and adding nine goals and 18 assists across 101 games.

The Chicago Wolves have released their 2021-22 American Hockey League schedule that features 16 Saturday nights and 11 Sunday afternoons at Allstate Arena as part of the team's 76-game slate.

