Ontario Reign Preseason Tickets On-Sale Now

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced that tickets for Kings vs. Kings on September 26 and the team's preseason home game on October 7 versus San Diego are on-sale now.

Tickets for Kings vs. Kings are available by visiting ontarioreign.com/KvKTickets. Kings vs. Kings is a preseason event that features an intra-squad scrimmage for the LA Kings during NHL training camp. The event is contested at Toyota Arena in Ontario, and includes several different forms of game play, including 5-on-5, 3-on-3, special teams and shootout situations. Puck drop for Kings vs. Kings is slated for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 26.

The Reign have also announced their preseason opener, when they will host the San Diego Gulls at Toyota Arena on Thursday, October 7 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the preseason home game are available by visiting ontarioreign.com/preseasontickets. This will be the Reign's first evening, home preseason tilt since 2017. A full preseason schedule will be released at a later date.

ALL-IN Members will have their tickets for both Kings vs Kings and the home preseason game sent to their AXS account. An email will be sent to the primary email on file with more information on how to access mobile tickets via AXS. ALL-IN Members can also add on additional tickets at their season-ticket price by calling 909-941-7825 or emailing tickets@ontarioreign.com.

Regular-season hockey returns to the Inland Empire on October 16. Be a part of the return of the Reign by becoming an ALL-IN member, joining the Reign Reserve program, or through a ticket package, with one ticket for Opening Night and one ticket for the Kings vs. Kings exhibition, available by visiting ontarioreign.com/kingsvskings. Visit ontarioreign.com for the most up to date information regarding the club.

