Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are proud to continue a partnership with the stations of CNY Central to locally televise select home games during the 2021-22 season. Upstate Medical University will remain the title sponsor of the television broadcasts.

As part of the continued partnership, Crunch fans in the Syracuse area will have the opportunity to tune into a minimum of 14 regular season Crunch home games broadcast live on CW6. The television schedule will begin with the team's 28th Home Opener against the Utica Comets on Saturday, Oct. 23.

"Based on the tremendous experience and outstanding partnership we enjoyed last season with CNY Central and CW6, we are thrilled to once again be able to air live Syracuse Crunch games throughout the 2021-22 regular season and hopefully during a long playoff run as well," said Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the Syracuse Crunch to bring live hockey to Central New York fans for another season," said CNY Central Vice President & General Manager Amy Collins.

Below is the complete television schedule, subject to change:

Saturday 10/23/21 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Utica

Saturday 11/27/21 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Rochester

Saturday 12/04/21 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Rochester

Saturday 12/18/21 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Laval

Wednesday 12/22/21 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Providence

Saturday 01/08/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Rochester

Monday 01/17/22 1 p.m. Syracuse vs. Belleville

Saturday 01/29/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Charlotte

Saturday 03/05/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Utica

Saturday 03/12/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Toronto

Saturday 03/26/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Rochester

Saturday 04/09/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday 04/16/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Toronto

Saturday 04/23/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Laval

Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

