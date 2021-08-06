Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central
August 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are proud to continue a partnership with the stations of CNY Central to locally televise select home games during the 2021-22 season. Upstate Medical University will remain the title sponsor of the television broadcasts.
As part of the continued partnership, Crunch fans in the Syracuse area will have the opportunity to tune into a minimum of 14 regular season Crunch home games broadcast live on CW6. The television schedule will begin with the team's 28th Home Opener against the Utica Comets on Saturday, Oct. 23.
"Based on the tremendous experience and outstanding partnership we enjoyed last season with CNY Central and CW6, we are thrilled to once again be able to air live Syracuse Crunch games throughout the 2021-22 regular season and hopefully during a long playoff run as well," said Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon.
"We are proud to continue our partnership with the Syracuse Crunch to bring live hockey to Central New York fans for another season," said CNY Central Vice President & General Manager Amy Collins.
Below is the complete television schedule, subject to change:
Saturday 10/23/21 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Utica
Saturday 11/27/21 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Rochester
Saturday 12/04/21 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Rochester
Saturday 12/18/21 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Laval
Wednesday 12/22/21 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Providence
Saturday 01/08/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Rochester
Monday 01/17/22 1 p.m. Syracuse vs. Belleville
Saturday 01/29/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Charlotte
Saturday 03/05/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Utica
Saturday 03/12/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Toronto
Saturday 03/26/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Rochester
Saturday 04/09/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday 04/16/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Toronto
Saturday 04/23/22 7 p.m. Syracuse vs. Laval
Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 6, 2021
- Ontario Reign Preseason Tickets On-Sale Now - Ontario Reign
- Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Stars Reunite with Forward Curtis McKenzie on a Two-Year AHL Contract - Texas Stars
- Wolves Sign Kyle Marino - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Sign Jobst, Teves to AHL Contracts - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Fredrik Claesson to One-Year Contract
- AHL Team Athletic Trainers Selected as Winners of 2020-21 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award
- Syracuse Crunch Promote Cooper Gillogly to Director of Ticket Retention & Operations, Hire David Riggs as Director of Ticket Sales