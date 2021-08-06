NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Amerks Sign Jobst, Teves to AHL Contracts

August 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release


(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today the team has signed forward Mason Jobst and defenseman Josh Teves to one-year American Hockey League contracts for the 2021-22 season.

Jobst, 27, comes to Rochester after splitting the 2020-21 campaign between the Bridgeport Islanders and Binghamton Devils, where he produced a combined 10 points (5+5) in 19 games.

Entering his third pro season, the 5-foot-8, 185-pound forward began his professional career during the 2019-20 campaign with Bridgeport, recording five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 44 contests. Before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jobst ranked third among all Bridgeport rookies in goals, assists, points and games played, while also finishing with the second-most shots (69).

Prior to turning pro, the Speedway, Illinois, native completed a four-year collegiate career at Ohio State University (NCAA), where he registered 164 points (69+95) in 150 games with the Buckeyes from 2015-2019 and was a three-time All-Big Ten selection. A two-time team captain, Jobst led Ohio State to its first Big Ten regular-season championship as a senior on his way to earning First Team All-Big Ten honors. Additionally, he was named a Second Team All-American and the recipient of the 2019 Big Ten Medal of Honor as well as a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

As a sophomore, Jobst tied for the Big Ten scoring lead after notching 55 points (19+36) in 39 games. He tied for second in the nation in assists and ranked seventh in overall scoring en route to garnering First Team All-Big Ten accolades.

Teves, 26, joins the Amerks blueline after skating in 23 games in 2020-21 with the Utica Comets (AHL), registering four points on one goal and three assists.

In two seasons with Utica, the Calgary, Alberta, native has posted six points (1+5) in 52 career games while also adding four points (2+2) in four contests with the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL). Additionally, Teves appeared in one game with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2018-19 season.

Before turning pro, the 6-foot-0, 170-pound defenseman completed a four-year collegiate career at Princeton University (NCAA) from 2015-19. In 126 career games with the Tigers, Teves totaled 85 points (16+69) and was a three-time All-Ivy selection as well as a two-time Third Team All-ECAC honoree as a junior and senior.

He holds the school record for the most assists (69) by a defenseman and ranks second all-time in points (85) and sixth in goals (16). His 126 games are also 16th-most in program history.

During the 2017-18 season, Teves helped the Tigers claim the ECAC Championship as he led all Princeton defensemen in goals (7), assists (26) and points (33) in 31 games.

