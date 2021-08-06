American Hockey League Calder Cup Playoff Format Set

PACIFIC DIVISION:

Competing in the AHL's nine-team Pacific Division, Abbotsford will be vying for one of seven playoff spots this season, with teams being ranked by points percentage following a 68-game regular season.Â Â The first-place team in the Pacific Division will receive a bye into the best-of-five Division Semifinals, while teams ranked 2-7 will compete in best-of-three First Round playoff series outlined below.

2ndÂ placeÂ vs 7thÂ placeÂ

3rdÂ placeÂ vs 6thÂ placeÂ

4thÂ placeÂ vs 5thÂ placeÂ

Winners ofÂ eachÂ series will be re-seededÂ after the First Round, with the lowest winning seed playing the first-place bye team in the Division Semifinals. The two middle seeds will face off in the other Pacific Division Semifinals series.Â The winners of those series andÂ final two remaining Pacific DivisionÂ teamsÂ will then compete inÂ aÂ best-of-five Division Finals series, with the winner moving on to play the Central Division Champions inÂ theÂ best-of-seven Conference Finals.Â The Calder Cup Finals will also be decided as a best-of-seven series, featuring the twoÂ winnersÂ of the Conference Finals. The 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are expected to finish by June 23, 2022.Â In each series, the highest-seeded team will hostÂ theÂ majority of home gamesÂ (e.g.,Â 2/3, 3/5, 4/7).

DID YOU KNOW?

The Abbotsford Canucks can become the first AHL affiliateÂ of the Vancouver CanucksÂ to win the Calder Cup. Three Vancouver Canucks affiliated teams haveÂ reached the Calder Cup FinalsÂ in AHL historyÂ (Utica, 2015; Manitoba, 2009; Fredericton, 1988).Â

