American Hockey League Calder Cup Playoff Format Set

Competing in the AHL's nine-team Pacific Division, Abbotsford will be vying for one of seven playoff spots this season, with teams being ranked by points percentage following a 68-game regular season.  The first-place team in the Pacific Division will receive a bye into the best-of-five Division Semifinals, while teams ranked 2-7 will compete in best-of-three First Round playoff series outlined below.

Winners of each series will be re-seeded after the First Round, with the lowest winning seed playing the first-place bye team in the Division Semifinals. The two middle seeds will face off in the other Pacific Division Semifinals series. The winners of those series and final two remaining Pacific Division teams will then compete in a best-of-five Division Finals series, with the winner moving on to play the Central Division Champions in the best-of-seven Conference Finals. The Calder Cup Finals will also be decided as a best-of-seven series, featuring the two winners of the Conference Finals. The 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are expected to finish by June 23, 2022. In each series, the highest-seeded team will host the majority of home games (e.g., 2/3, 3/5, 4/7).

The Abbotsford Canucks can become the first AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks to win the Calder Cup. Three Vancouver Canucks affiliated teams have reached the Calder Cup Finals in AHL history (Utica, 2015; Manitoba, 2009; Fredericton, 1988).Â

