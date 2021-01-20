Texas Stars Home Opener Schedule for Friday, February 12

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the team will open their 19-game home schedule for the 2020-21 season on Friday, February 12 at 7 p.m. against the San Jose Barracuda.

The Stars are offering Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four-Packs for the opener. As part of the package, fans can enjoy four tickets, four hot dogs, and four soft drinks at $17 per person.

The Stars and H-E-B Center at Cedar Park will host a limited number of fans for all games in the 2020-21 season. Fans who plan to attend games should familiarize themselves with H-E-B Center Safety Protocols at HEBCenter.com/plan-your-visit/covid-19-safety-measures. Fans with questions about tickets this season can find information at TexasStars.com/tickets/2021-season-faqs or contact the Stars office by email at tickets@texasstars.com or phone at 512-GO-STARS.

