Comets Hire Jason Shaya as AHL TV Broadcaster

Utica Comets President Robert Esche announced today that the team has hired Jason Shaya to serve as the new AHL TV Broadcaster and Director of Communications. Back on January 9th, 2014, Shaya filled in for his friend and then-Comets broadcaster Brendan Burke in a game against the Oklahoma City Barons, which will make his first Comets broadcast this season technically the second of his career.

Shaya, a Detroit native who had voiced the Charlotte Checkers since 2007, grew up watching Hockey Night in Canada on CBC and attending games at Joe Louis Arena. He began his hockey career in the United Hockey League with the Motor City Mechanics and then the Chicago Hounds before moving on to Charlotte in the ECHL and the AHL where he was part of the 2019 Calder Cup Championship. The last three seasons, Shaya filled in on NHL television for the Carolina Hurricanes in the absence of NBC Broadcaster, John Forslund. Shaya enters the Comets organization having broadcast over 1,000 hockey games.

Shaya's broadcasting career started with World Championship Wrestling at the age of 17. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree in radio and television communications from Madonna University and a broadcasting degree from Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts. Afterwards, he went on to become a sports producer for WDIV TV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit.

"I am very excited about joining the Comets this season," expressed Shaya. "The fan base is incredibly passionate and the team's direction under Robert Esche makes this organization one of the very best in the AHL."

"We are extremely fortunate that somebody with Jason's experience level was available to slide into a critical position that connects the Comets to our fans," said Comets President Robert Esche. "Jason will primarily work with our production for AHL TV and will help provide our fans with a high-caliber streaming experience."

