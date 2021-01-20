Griffins Sign Wings Pick Sebrango to Amateur Tryout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed defenseman Donovan Sebrango to an amateur tryout.

Sebrango, 19, was a third-round selection (63rd overall) of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-1, 190-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario, spent the last two seasons with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League, posting 30 points (6-24-30) and 33 penalty minutes in 56 games last season after compiling 26 points (7-19-26) and 54 PIM in 62 games during the 2018-19 campaign.

The son of former Cuban soccer pro Eduardo Sebrango has played four games this season with HK Levice in Slovakia, totaling two points (1-1-2).

The Griffins will commence their training camp on Sunday, Jan. 31 at Van Andel Arena, in advance of the start of the 2020-21 American Hockey League season on Friday, Feb. 5. The AHL schedule has yet to be released.

While the Griffins remain hopeful for the potential to host fans at Van Andel Arena at some point, it is anticipated that the season will begin without fans in attendance. Fans are encouraged to watch the games via a subscription to AHLTV ($34.99 for all Griffins games), tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM, and follow the team's social media channels. Important information for Griffins season ticket members is available at griffinshockey.com.

