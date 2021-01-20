Donovan Signs with HV71 for 2020-21 Season

January 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that defenseman Matt Donovan has signed a one-year contract with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League for the 2020-21 season and that he has signed a contract with the Admirals for the 2021-22 campaign.

Donovan has played the past two season with the Admirals, recording 16 goals and 51 assists for 67 points while playing in 122 contests. During the 2019-20 campaign he was second among the team's defensemen with 32 points (5g-27a), including 12 points on the power-play, and was also a +16 with 58 penalty minutes. During his first year in Milwaukee he was tied for third overall on the club in scoring with 35 points (11g-24a) and was selected to represent the Admirals at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic, the second time in his career he played in the event.

The first Oklahoma native to skate in the National Hockey League, Donovan has played two games with the Predators, notching an assist in the process, and has totaled 20 points (2g-18a) in 69 career games in the NHL with the Preds and New York Islanders. During the 203-14 season he scored a pair of goals and added 14 assists in 52 games with the Islanders, his most successful season in the NHL.

The University of Denver alum is a veteran of 379 career AHL contests with the Admirals, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, and Rochester Americans, scoring 56 goals and dishing out 161 assists for 217 points, while accumulating a 395 penalty minutes and a +35 rating. The Edmond, OK native also won a gold medal with TeamUSA at the 2010 World Junior Championships.

