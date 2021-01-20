Colorado to Face Stockton in 2020-21 Regular Season Opener

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will open the 2020-21 AHL regular season with a match-up against the Stockton Heat on Friday, February 5th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. The meeting will officially kick-off the Eagles third season as members of the American Hockey League and will also mark the team's first game since March 11, 2020. A complete regular season schedule will be released in the days to come.

Colorado is set to begin its 2020-21 training camp on Monday, January 25th at the BEC. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, training camp will not be open to spectators. Although fans will not be able to attend games at the Budweiser Events Center to begin the season, the Eagles will continue to work with state and local health officials to determine a time in which it is safe to once again welcome fans into the stands at the BEC. In the meantime, every game this season can be heard on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or streamed live on AHLTV.

