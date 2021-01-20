Devils to Host Hershey Bears in Home Opener

NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today announced that they will host the Hershey Bears in the home opener on Friday, February 5 at 7:00 p.m. inside RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House.

All games this season will be aired live on Fox Sports Radio 1430 Binghamton, the iHeartRadio app, Binghamton Devils app and website, and pay-per-view on AHLTV.

