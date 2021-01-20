IceHogs Add Trio of Blackhawks Prospects to 2020-21 Roster

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that defenseman Cole Moberg (pictured left) has agreed to terms on a professional tryout (PTO) agreement with the club for the 2020-21 season and defensemen Michael Krutil (middle) and Isaak Phillips (right) have agreed to terms on amateur tryout (ATO) agreements.

Moberg, 20, was selected by the Blackhawks in the seventh round (194th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and recently wrapped up his fourth season with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In 58 games with the Cougars last season, the North Vancouver, British Columbia, native finished second on the team and first among team defensemen with 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists). During his junior season, Moberg set career highs with 40 points and 27 assists in 61 contests.

Krutil, 18, recently attended training camp with the Blackhawks and began the 2020-21 season with HC Stadion Litomerice in the Czech Republic, adding one goal in four games. The Praha, Czech Republic, native also skated in four contests for his country (no points) during the 2021 World Junior Championship. Last summer, Krutil was selected by the Blackhawks in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Phillips, 19, generated a career-high 26 points, nine goals, and 17 assists in 63 games with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League last season. During the 2018-19 campaign, the Barrie, Ontario, product registered 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 68 games in his second junior season and helped the Wolves reach the second round of the OHL playoffs. He was picked by the Blackhawks in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

To date, the IceHogs have added 16 players to the 2020-21 roster including Moberg, Krutil, Phillips, Chad Yetman (signed Jan. 11), Cale Morris (Oct. 20), Cody Franson (Sept. 23), Cristopher Wilkie (Aug. 28), Mathew Thompson (Aug. 25), Mitchell Fossier (Jun. 26), D.J. Busdeker (Apr. 23), Riley McKay (Apr. 9), Tom Aubrun (Apr. 6), Garret Mitchell (Apr. 3), Gabriel Gagne (Mar. 9) and Dmitry Osipov (Mar. 9). Forward Dylan McLaughlin begins the second season of his two-year AHL deal.

