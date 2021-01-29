Texas Stars Hire Mike DeGaetano as New Athletic Trainer

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that Mike DeGaetano has been named the team's new athletic trainer for the 2020-21 season.

DeGaetano joins the organization from the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears where he has been the team's Athletic Trainer since the start of the 2019-20 season. Prior to the move to Orlando, he held multiple internships including a year-long program with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers.

Originally from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, the 26-year-old attended Penn State University and earned a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology with a focus on Movement Science in 2017. He then enrolled in West Chester University of Pennsylvania and completed a master's degree in Athletic Training. He is currently a member of the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and the National Athletic Trainers' Association and resides in Cedar Park, Texas with his Fiancé.

DeGaetano fills the vacancy left by Shay McGlynn who has joined the Dallas Stars as Assistant Athletic Trainer after six AHL seasons with Texas.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

